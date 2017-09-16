When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday © AFP

India are in rampaging form after having recently blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, One-day Internationals and T20I. With an aim to continue their dominant show, Virat Kohli-led India will take on Steve Smith's Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Australia last played an ODI series on Indian soil in 2013, where they lost 2-3 to a MS Dhoni-led side. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out for the first three ODIs, it will be interesting to see who opens the batting with Rohit Sharma.

When will the first ODI between India and Australia be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on September 17, 2017.

Where will the first ODI between India and Australia be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai.

How do I watch the first ODI between between India and Australia live?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia first ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the first ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the first ODI between India and Australia online?

The first ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.