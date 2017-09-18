Watch: Virat Kohli May Be Captain But MS Dhoni Remains Boss For Chennai Fans

Dhoni may be a Ranchi man, but for Chennai fans he is their beloved 'Thala'.

Dhoni may be a Ranchi man, but for Chennai fans he is their beloved 'Thala'. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may be a Ranchi man, but for Chennai fans he is their beloved 'Thala'. In the opening match between India and Australia at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai, the crowd may have been cheering for India but the loudest roar was let out when Dhoni walked in to bat. Dhoni came to the crease after India's top-half was blown away for only 87 runs. The moment fans saw him making his way to the middle, they went berserk, and the chant of "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" were followed by a "CSK! CSK!CSK!" chorus.

BCCI posted a video of Dhoni making his was to the middle. "The King returns to Chennai #TeamIndia #IndvAus," BCCI's tweet read.

India were in a spot of bother at 64 for 4, when Dhoni walked out to bat in the 17th over, with Kedar Jadhav at the other end.

Dhoni scored a magnificent 79 off 88 balls and stitched 118 runs with Hardik Pandya (83 off 66) to help India post a competitive 281 for seven.

The former India skipper spent eight seasons at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), guiding the yellow brigade to Indian Premier League titles twice - 2010 and 2011. He also led CSK to Champions League titles on two occasions - 2010 and 2014.

CSK and RR were suspended for two years in July 2015 when they were found guilty in 2013 of betting and spot-fixing.