India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Dean Jones Brutally Trolled For Tweet After Hosts Win 1st ODI

Updated: 18 September 2017 10:58 IST

Indian fans were left fuming and took Dean Jones to task for his statement after India's win over Australia in the first ODI.

India beat Australia in a rain-curtailed first ODI to take a 1-0 series lead. © AFP

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones faced Indian fans' wrath for what some dubbed as his "brain fade moment" on Twitter. India beat Australia by 26 runs (DLS) in a rain-curtailed first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. Following India's comfortable victory, Jones tweeted: "So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok ... bring on Game 2." The statement didn't go down too well with Indian cricket fans, who criticised him for the comments. India will have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead when they take on the visitors in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

Indian fans on Twitter were left fuming and took Jones to task for his statement.

Hardik Pandya's all-round performance complemented by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's customary calm enabled India to record a comfortable win over Australia.

Courtesy Pandya's blistering career-best 66-ball 83 and Dhoni's 79 off 88 balls, India posted a competitive 281 for seven despite losing the top half for less than 100 after opting to bat. However, intermittent showers during the break played spoilsport as Australia were set a revised target of 164 off 21 overs via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Chasing the target, Australia did not have the best of starts and kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Pandya (2/28) helping himself with a couple of wickets.

Young wrist spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav (2/33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/30) then ran through the middle and lower order as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

For Australia, Glenn Maxwell made a quickfire 39 off 18 balls while James Faulkner remained unbeaten on 32 off 25 deliveries but that was't enough for the visitors.

