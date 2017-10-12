India vs Australia: Travis Head Aims To End India Tour On A High

Travis Head is looking played a match-winning knock in the second Twenty 20 vs India

Travis Head is eyeing an encore of his match-winning performance in the previous match when Australia take on hosts India in the decisive third Twenty20 International, here on Friday .Head (48 off 34) and Moises Henriques (62 off 46) had shared an unbeaten 109-run stand off 76 balls to fire Australia to a series-levelling win in just 15.3 overs in the second Twenty20.

"It was nice to be in a winning partnership. As batters you want to be there and win games of cricket for Australia and we were able to do that. With the series at stake tomorrow hopefully someone can do that. Hopefully it's me again or Moises," Head told reporters on the eve of the third T20.

"It would be fantastic if bowlers also put up a competitive performance to win the match," he said.

Head was disappointed that he got a few good starts but could never convert them into big knocks.

He had scores 39 (Kolkata, 2nd ODI), 29 (Bengaluru, 3rd ODI and 42 (Nagpur, 5th ODI) in the preceding ODI series.

"Pretty disappointing personally. I've been able to get some starts throughout the tour and not go on I guess and have some pretty poor execution on some of the dismissals," he said.

Head said he was focused on areas where he was lacking and the improvement showed in the last match, he said.