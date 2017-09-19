 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

Places To Visit In Kolkata? Go To Sourav Ganguly's House, Twitterati Tell David Warner

Updated: 19 September 2017 16:28 IST

The Australians are in Kolkata for the second ODI of the five-match series.

The Australians are in Kolkata for the second ODI against India. © AFP/Twitter

The Steve Smith-led Australian team has reached Kolkata for the second One-day International of the series and it seems that their swashbuckling opener David Warner is planning an outing in the City of Joy. Australia are trailing the five-match series 0-1 after they suffered a 26-run defeat in Chennai. Warner, who scored 25 runs in the opening game, took to Instagram and posted a selfie with his wife and daughters. "Good morning from Kolkata, what's the best places to visit while we are here?? Please #kolkata," Warner's post read.

 

Good morning from Kolkata, what's the best places to visit while we are here?? Please ?? #kolkata

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Answers to Warner's query came in thick and fast. Fans suggested Warner visit the Eden Gardens and eat mutton at Sourav Ganguly's house.

India won the rain-truncated first ODI and the weather may have an impact on the second match at the Eden Gardens as well with a depression over the Bay of Bengal threatens to dump considerable amount of rain on the region.

Topics : India Australia David Andrew Warner Sourav Ganguly Eden Gardens India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • The Australians are in Kolkata for the 2nd ODI of the five-match series
  • David Warner is planning an outing in the City of Joy
  • Australia are trailing the five-match series 0-1
