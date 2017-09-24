India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Bowls Spin In The Nets Session, Twitter Loves It

MS Dhoni rolling his arm over ahead of the 3rd ODI against Australia

MS Dhoni rolling his arm over ahead of the 3rd ODI against Australia © AFP

We have seen former India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolling over his arm in the practice session for his gentle mediums and a handful of people know that he has a wicket too in One Day International (ODI). One can't forget Dhoni's spell at the Lord's Test in India's tour of England in 2011, where he almost got Kevin Pietersen out, but the decision was overturned after the batsman opted for a review . Ahead of the third ODI in Indore on Sunday, the Ranchi stalwart was seen joining the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel in the nets for some spin bowling. In the video uploaded by the BCCI on Twitter, Dhoni can be seen bowling off-breaks and then leg-breaks to the batsman.

Twitterati were quick to give their reactions and they just loved Dhoni's new avatar. Someone even suggested him to bowl in the next ODI.

Batting ?

Keeping?

Captaincy?

Finishing?

Pace bowling?

Spine bowling?

Mahi can do anything — ? ????a? ? ?a?? ? (@madhu7781) September 23, 2017

Come-on Ms I want to see ur bowling... Plsss — Sakthi Vino (@SakthiVinokutty) September 23, 2017

He is everything batsman, bowler,keeper, captain #legend.????forever............ — Sagar Sawant (@Sagar220498) September 23, 2017

I'm the only one who expect bowling from mahi in tomorrow's match — RAKHESH (@rakheshdb23) September 23, 2017

Virat Kohli-led Team India have been outstanding in the series so far and more than the batsmen, bowlers have stolen all the limelight. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has provided early breakthroughs in the series and he has been ably supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Also, wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have performed exceptionally well so far and they have even put R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's place in doubt.

India would now look to clinch the series in the Indore ODI by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday. The curator has predicted the Holkar Stadium pitch to be a belter but at the same time has backed wrist spinners to make a solid impact.