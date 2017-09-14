 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami Working On New Plans For Steve Smith, David Warner

Updated: 14 September 2017 10:24 IST

The two batsmen will be crucial for Australia's success.

Mohammed Shami has been recalled to the Indian side © AFP

Mohammed Shami has been recalled to the India side for the first three ODIs against Australia and is ready with all his plans in place for the visiting side. The Indian speedster has chalked up some strategy which he wants to effectively implement against top Australians like rival skipper Steve Smith and senior batsman David Warner.

"We have some plans for each of their batsmen -- (especially Smith and Warner). There's always some new plan in place. The key is about executing it on the field," Shami told reporters at the Eden Gardens on the sidelines of the Bengal Ranji team's training session.

India will take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series on September 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India will play their second ODI against Steve Smith's men at the Eden Gardens and the pacer is excited to play his career's maiden ODI at the historic venue. The Bengal pacer, who has played 49 ODIs, has never played an ODI at his home venue.

"It's a matter of pride to play an ODI at my home ground. I hope to make it count and deliver for my team," Shami, who last played an ODI against West Indies in July, said.

Close on the heels of their 9-0 clean sweep in Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli-led Team India would be eyeing another dominating display but Shami felt it would not be easy.

"Australia are a strong team. It's difficult to say that (clean sweep) but we will try our best for a good show. The conditions will play a big role," he added.

Kohli and boys will play five ODIs against Australia followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the ODIs while the T20Is will be held in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)

