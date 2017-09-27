 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Stumps At Will During The Practice Session

Updated: 27 September 2017 20:31 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been at the forefront of the Indian bowling attack in recent times.

© AFP

India medium-pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in the world and has made a name for himself by bowling yorkers at will. Ahead of the fourth One-day International (ODI) against Australia at Bengaluru on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video where Bumrah is seen targeting at the base of the stumps.

The first shot is of him aiming at the off-stump and then switches it to the leg stump. With the third ball, Bumrah targets the middle stump. He was spot-on and hits the base of the stumps with accuracy on all the three occasions.

The 23-year-old took 15 wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka at an outstanding average of 11.26 and even received Man of the Series award for his impeccable performance in the series. His performance in the ongoing series against Australia might have been overshadowed by the spinners but he has proved to be a vital weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Visiting captain Steven Smith had also termed Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the two of the best death bowlers present in the modern day game after the series loss in Indore.

Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue with their winning momentum in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru. India attained a 3-0 unassailable lead by hammering Aussies in the last ODI and now eyeing 10th consecutive win in the 50-over format.

Kohli and team are on the top of their game and the Aussies will have to pull up their socks to open their account in the five-match series.

Topics : India Australia Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Virat Kohli M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • India and Australia will play the fourth ODI on Thursday
  • Jasprit Bumrah has taken four wickets in the series so far
  • India are 3-0 up in the five-match series
