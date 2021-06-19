New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put India into bat after winning the toss in Southampton. Indian captain Virat Kohli stated that putting runs on the board would be crucial since they also bat deep. New Zealand on the other hand have gone in with an all pace-attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson. With rain playing spoilsport on Day 1, India face New Zealand on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Both sides will be hoping for a positive start, considering that it is the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The BCCI had informed Team India fans on Twitter that the match would resume on Saturday on the scheduled time. Also, the New Zealand cricket board announced on social media that 98 overs will be bowled on Saturday. Both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will be hoping to trump each other, as they haven't won an international ICC trophy as captain. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live WTC Final Cricket Score And Updates Between India vs New Zealand From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton