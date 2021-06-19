India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Live Score, Day 2: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs India
IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl vs India in Southampton.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put India into bat after winning the toss in Southampton. Indian captain Virat Kohli stated that putting runs on the board would be crucial since they also bat deep. New Zealand on the other hand have gone in with an all pace-attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson. With rain playing spoilsport on Day 1, India face New Zealand on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Both sides will be hoping for a positive start, considering that it is the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The BCCI had informed Team India fans on Twitter that the match would resume on Saturday on the scheduled time. Also, the New Zealand cricket board announced on social media that 98 overs will be bowled on Saturday. Both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will be hoping to trump each other, as they haven't won an international ICC trophy as captain. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:57 (IST)National Anthems!Goosebumps with the national anthems playing for both teams.Let the match begin!
- 14:50 (IST)New Zealand Final XI!New Zealand going in with the tried and tested all-pace attack.
- 14:48 (IST)India XI!A strong Indian XI, led by captain Virat Kohli.
- 14:38 (IST)NZ Win Toss, Opt To Bowl!New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl vs India in Southampton
- 14:31 (IST)Toss Coming Soon!Virat Kohli makes his way into the middle. Toss coming up folks.Finally, we have the Indian captain in the iconic blazer for the coin flip.
- 14:29 (IST)Coach Speaks!Ravi Shastri from the stadium:"This is the big daddy of World Cups. In this weather, we expect more from the pacers"
- 14:25 (IST)Pitch Report!Sunil Gavaskar from the stadium:"New ball bowlers would enjoy bowling on this grassy surface... Pacers will be dominant as compared to the spinners in this weather."
- 14:17 (IST)India not to tinker with their XI!India fielding coach R Sridhar, hinting that there will not be any changes in the XI that was announced on Thursday, said that the playing XI India picked takes the conditions out of equation. Click here
- 14:10 (IST)First look at the pitch!The BCCI took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of the Southampton pitch after it was under covers for majority of the Day 1 due to rain.
- 14:07 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand from Southampton.