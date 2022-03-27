Team India bowed out of the ICC Women's World Cup after suffering a three-wicket loss against South Africa on Sunday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Mithali Raj-led India fought it out like bravehearts, but in the end, it was not enough as South Africa held their nerves to get over the finishing line. At one stage, the equation was in favour of India in the final over of the game, but a decisive no-ball cost India big time, and in the end, the side was knocked out of the tournament.

In the final over, South Africa required seven runs with Mignon du Preez and Shabnim Ismail at the crease. Eventually, the equation was three off two balls and on the penultimate delivery, Du Preez was dismissed by Deepti but replays showed that Deepti had overstepped.

Eventually, South Africa won the match by three wickets.

At the virtual press conference, talking about the final-over no-ball, Mithali said: "Somewhere these no-balls have not been working in India's remember. I remember the game against Australia, there also it was the last over but I guess having Deepti as a batter and even as a bowler, she did not play in the last few ODIs but the way she bowled today was exceptional."

Further talking about Deepti, Mithali said: "She brought all her experience of playing in India and overseas. Jhulan Goswami gets a lot of experience in the bowling department, but not having her and bringing in Deepti, the way she bowls in the limited-overs format. She had a clarity of how to bowl in the final over."

When asked about her emotions after being knocked out of the tournament, Mithali said: "Honestly, right now I do not have any emotions. I am just trying to get the hang of how the match went through. I am preparing myself to answer your questions. Probably it will hit me tomorrow, at some time we will have to deal with the disappointment. It is a process; it will take time."

In the end, Mignon du Preez remained unbeaten on 52 for South Africa as she guided her side over the line by three wickets. Laura Wolvaardt also played a knock of 80. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with two wickets.

Earlier, India had posted 274/7 in the allotted 50 overs after Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj all registered half-centuries.

Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies are the four teams that have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. Australia will square off against West Indies on Wednesday while South Africa will take on England on Thursday.