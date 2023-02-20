Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday became the first cricketer-ever to play 150 T20Is as she took the field for India against Ireland in a Women's T20 World Cup match. In men's cricket, Rohit Sharma has played the most number of matches (148) in the shortest format. "It (playing 150 T20I games) means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

In women's cricket, New Zealand's Suzie Bates has played the second-most number of matches (143) while India's Smriti Mandhana is third with 115 appearances.

First woman cricketer to play T20Is



India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Monday. India made one forced change with an unwell Radha Yadav making way for Devika Vaidya. Georgina Dempsey came in for Jane Maguire in Ireland's playing eleven.

The playing XIs: India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey.

