All-rounder Deepti Sharma added a new feather to her cap during the Group B clash of the Women's T20 World Cup against West Indies on Wednesday. The 25-year-old spinner scalped three wickets which included the likes of Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, and Afy Fletcher. Apart from the three-wicket haul, Deepti completed her tally of 100 wickets in T20I cricket and became the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat in the shortest format. Deepti has reached the milestone in 89 matches, where she has an economy of 6.1.

Deepti is followed by Poonam Yadav (98), Radha Yadav (67), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (58), Jhulan Goswami (56) and Ekta Bisht (53) in the tally of most wickets for Indian women in T20Is. In men's cricket, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India with a total of 91 wickets to his name.

Coming to the match, Deepti shone with the ball before Richa Ghosh led India to a six-wicket win over West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup Group 2 match in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Deepti spun a web around the West Indies batters to restrict them to 118 for six after being asked to bowl. The seasoned off-spinner (3/15) picked three wickets to become the first Indian to get to 100 women's T20I wickets.

Ghosh (44 not out) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33) then put up a vital 72-run stand to take India to their second victory of the tournament with 11 balls to spare.

With PTI Inputs

