Defending champions West Indies will square off against Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. West Indies have won just one of the three matches while Sri Lanka who are out of the tournament too won one of their four matches. The star-studded West Indies batting lineup would be hoping for a good show in a must-win game against the Dasun Shanaka's side as it hasn't fired in the first three games. However, the Kieron Pollard-led side go into the match on the back of a narrow 3-run win over Bangladesh while Sri Lanka were thrashed by England in their last game.

Where will the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Thursday, November 4.

What time will the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)