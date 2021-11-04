India registered their first win of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday, sealing a 66-run victory in Abu Dhabi. Defending a target of 211 runs, Indian bowlers successfully restricted their opponents to 144 for seven in 20 overs to keep their dwindling semifinal hopes alive. Other than swashbuckling batting displays by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja also hogged the limelight during the game. The all-rounder didn't come into bat and only took a wicket. However, his fielding skills once again caught the attention of fans. The 32-year-old all-rounder almost took a stunning catch, which many fans felt could have been the "catch of the tournament".

In the 18th over of Afghanistan's chase, Karim Janat tried to hit a boundary off a Mohammed Shami delivery. But the Afghan cricketer failed to connect properly.

Just as the ball seemed to be falling in no-man's land, Jadeja came sprinting in and made a full-length dive to catch the ball.

He also seemed confident of it being a legitimate catch and was lauded by his teammates on the field.

However the on-field umpires went upstairs with their soft signal being 'OUT'.

On close inspection, the third umpire reversed the decision. In the video, it couldn't be ascertained whether the ball was caught without it touching the ground.

ICC posted the video of Jadeja's effort on social media. Here is the video:

Former cricketer Stuart Broad commented on the ICC post in Instagram and said, "Looks out to me".

New Zealand Mitchell McClenaghan also stated that it should have been given as out.

Meanwhile, South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi asked: "Why was this given not out".

Former cricketer Dale Steyn lashed out at the umpires on Twitter and called it a "tired" decision. He wrote, "That's a tired call Mr Ump."

England cricketer Sam Billings also shared his opinion regarding Jadeja's effort and said he felt the umpire's decision was wrong. He tweeted, "Thought that was out tbf... jadeja is ridiculous in the field!"

Meanwhile, many fans took to social media alleging that the umpires robbed Jadeja of completing the "catch of the tournament".

One fan tweeted, "Jadeja was winning the catch of the tournament, and then the third umpire happened."

Meanwhile, another fan stated, "Catch of the tournament robbed. Sir Jadeja!"

Here are the other reactions:

After their win, India are currently fourth in Group 2 with two points. The Virat Kohli-led outfit face Scotland in their next Super 12 fixture on Friday.