India notched their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup as they registered a 66-run victory over Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Batting first, India posted 210 runs in 20 overs with superb knocks from openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. The right-handed duo set a notable milestone in their 140-run stand for the first wicket that set the tone for the Virat Kohli-led side early in what was a must-win fixture against Mohammad Nabi's team.

Rohit and Rahul broke the 14-year-old record for the biggest partnership by India in T20 World Cup with their 140-run stand.

Earlier, the record was held by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, who had put together a partnership of 136 runs for the first wicket against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

That game is famously remembered for Yuvraj Singh's six sixes off Stuart Broad.

This was also the fourth century stand between Rohit and Rahul in 23 T20I innings while batting together, the second-most by a pair in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan lead that race with five century stands in 19 innings.

With this win, India moved a spot up to fourth position in Group 2, where Pakistan sit at the top of the standings.

Promoted

The Virat Kohli-led side has to win all of its remaining matches and also depend on other teams' results for finishing top two in the group.

The Indian team will next face Scotland in Dubai on Friday.