West Indies pacer Ravi Rampaul has said that experience matters a lot when the pressure situation arises and having good experienced players in the T20 World Cup squad will help the side from the Caribbean. West Indies will open its T20 World Cup campaign against England on October 23 at the Dubai International Stadium. "My experience with Derbyshire will help lead the bowling line-up and there's Dwayne Bravo as well. We have a lot of guys who have been playing a lot of T20 franchise cricket around the world and we could feed off each other with our experience and when different situations in the game come up, we can come together and have a plan to go ahead," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rampaul as saying.

"Yeah, definitely see myself doing a top-tail role for the West Indies. I've done a lot of practice bowling in the three areas of T20 cricket and whatever situation I've to play for the West Indies, I'll try to do my best. I strive on the tough areas of the game to come out on top. So, whatever situation I'm put under, I'll try to come out on top," he added.

Rampaul had marked his CPL return in 2021, taking 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 16.21 and an economy rate of 7.96 for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Promoted

"With the experience gained, I know exactly what my body needs to perform. At a younger age, I didn't know and I just wanted to continue playing cricket every day. But, with the experience gained, playing over the years, I know exactly how I need to train - the sort of gym and running work I need to do, so with that experience right now, I feel I'm a bit better at preparing for more games that way," said Rampaul.

"I think going into big World Cup games, you would need experience. The team that was selected has a lot of experienced guys and a lot of young guys as well - guys that have played around the world in different conditions. We know that the games come quick and fast. The experienced guys, more so, will know how to manage themselves to play back-to-back games or play games every other day with recovery and getting stuff done. Yeah, the experience will help us throughout the tournament," he added.