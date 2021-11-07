All eyes will be on the crucial game between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday as it could decide the fate of Group 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. All three teams, New Zealand, India and Afghanistan, have a chance of progressing to the next round. If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, they will qualify for the semi-finals. However, if Afghanistan beat the Kiwis, then they put themselves and India in a position to qualify for the semis.

Indian fans have done their math and are hoping that Afghanistan beat New Zealand and then India thrash Namibia on Monday.

Fans of the Indian cricket team flooded Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of the crunch game between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had also joked about how the Indian management is willing to send a physiotherapist to help injured Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman recover in time for the NZ clash.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja, on being asked if Afghanistan don't beat New Zealand, said that they will have no other option but to pack their bags and return home.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are sitting top of Group 2 with four wins from four game, so far. But there could be another twist in the tale if the Babar Azam-led side don't win their final game against Scotland.

Though, they've already qualified for the semis, Pakistan could still relinquish the top spot, if they lose to Scotland and New Zealand beat Afghanistan.