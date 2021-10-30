Group 1 table-toppers England will take on arch-rivals Australia in their third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams have played two matches each in the tournament till now and are unbeaten. However, England are on top of the points table due to their better net run rate. The Eoin Morgan-led side defeated Bangladesh in its last fixture by eight wickets where opener Jason Roy top-scored for the team with his 61-run knock. For Australia, there were lot of positives in their last win against Sri Lanka where veteran opener David Warner returned to form with a dominating half-century in the chase of 155 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium In Dubai