Babar Azam's captaincy and Pakistan cricket team's poor show in Cricket World Cup 2023 has come under lot of scrunity. Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament after finishing fifth in the points table, which led to several former cricketers demanding wholesale changes in the side, including the removal of Babar as skipper. The team, having stars like Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, suffered losses against India, Australia, South Africa, England and a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said that had the likes Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq got an equal amount of support as Babar Azam and company received from the fans over the past three years, they would have won the World Cup.

"The amount of support Babar and this team got from fans in the last three years, had they shown the same support to Younis (Khan), Shahid (Afridi), Misbah (ul Haq), these guys would have won a World Cup," said Kamran Akmal in a viral video.

Kamran Akmal says had Pakistan fans supported Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq and Younis Khan for 3 years like they supported Babar Azam throughout, they would have won the World Cup for Pakistan which Babar failed too #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/SoujUOM17J — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 13, 2023

After Pakistan's poor show in the Cricket World Cup 2023, Morne Morkel stepped down as the bowling coach of the team.

Former fast bowler Umar Gul is tipped to replace Morkel as he has worked before with the national team on an interim basis and has also coached the Afghanistan team.

It is worth noting that this was the third time on trot that Pakistan failed to enter the semi-finals of Cricket World Cup.