Virat Kohli admitted that he does not see himself as the 'G.O.A.T' (greatest of all time) in the game, despite boasting incredible numbers in international cricket. Kohli on Sunday equalled legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in ODIs. Kohli achieved the feat during India's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, November 5, has insisted that he is not the "greatest" in the game.

"You know you're a G.O.A.T?" the host asked during a chat on Star Sports.

"Nah yaar, I'm not that G.O.A.T and all. I'm not the greatest," the former India captain replied.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 101 as India piled up a strong total of 326/5 against South Africa.

Kohli took a single on Kagiso Rabada's delivery in 49th over of India's innings.

The former India captain, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours.

Prior to the match against South Africa, Kohli narrowly missed out on his 49th ODI century during India's match against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Playing in front of the Master Blaster, who was watching the game, Kohli was dismissed for 88.

Before that he had played a stroke-filled knock of 95 off 104 balls to seal India's four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Kohli entered this game just one short of matching Tendulkar's incredible tally.

While Kohli took 277 innings to hit 49th century, Tendulkar took 452 innings.

(With PTI Inputs)