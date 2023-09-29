The final round of preparations for the ODI World Cup 2023 begins, with the teams looking to iron out the flaws in their roster through warm-up matches. The likes of Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be in action on September 29 in the first set of warm-up fixtures. All 10 teams will feature in two warm-up matches each before the ODI World Cup begins. In the first round of fixtures, Pakistan are up against New Zealand while Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh. Simultaneously, South Africa will square-off against Afghanistan.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches will be played on Friday, September 29.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches will be played in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Trivandrum respectively.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches will be telecasted on the Star Sports network.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan matches will be streamed on Hotstar.

