South Africa brutally thrashed Australia by 134 runs in their second ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Lucknow. This was South Africa's second victory in the ongoing tournament and with that, they have taken the top spot on the points table. Australia, on the other hand, have faced their second consecutive defeat and have slipped down to the the ninth position. However, the Proteas' victory turned out to be a bad news for Team India as the Rohit Sharma-led side has now slipped to the third position from the second spot.

Team India has also won both of their first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan and will now take on Pakistan in their next match on Saturday.

Talking about the match, Quinton de Kock hit his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday as South Africa sent five-time champions Australia crashing to a 134-run defeat.

After the Proteas had made 311-7, Australia lost six wickets with just 70 on the board and then focused solely on attempting to limit the damage to their net run-rate.

They were eventually dismissed for 177 with 55 balls to spare. For South Africa, it was a second win in two games while Australia have lost both of their matches.

Australia, who lost by six wickets to India in their opener, saw five catches dropped when South Africa batted.

Advertisement

Their mood did not improve once they began chasing a 312-run target, losing wickets on a regular basis as South Africa's fast bowlers ripped through their top order.

Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi sent back openers Mitchell Marsh (seven) and David Warner (13) before Kagiso Rabada took three quick wickets.

(With AFP Inputs)