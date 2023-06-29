The countdown for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has begun, with the schedule for the mega event out. Having last won the World Cup when the tournament was held at home (partly), India would look to pounce on a great opportunity to end their ICC trophy drought. As the preparation for the tournament gets serious, former India star Virender Sehwag wants the team to try and win this World Cup for Virat Kohli, much like the 2011 team had done for Sachin Tendulkar.

In a chat on Star Sports after the announcement of the schedule of the World Cup, Sehwag highlighted how Kohli isn't just a great player but also a person who always tries to help others.

"Everyone needs to win this World Cup for Virat Kohli. The kind of great player he is, a great human being also, he always helps other players", he said.

Sehwag also drew similarities between Kohli and Tendulkar, explaining how both always gave their 100 percent on the pitch.

"Virat Kohli is similar to Sachin Tendulkar. The way he plays, the way talks, the way he approaches the game. His passion, and his dedication is unbelievable. He gave his 100% all the time. He helped cricketers, he is great in everything".

Advertisement

"Whenever Virat Kohli plays big tournaments he gave everything and more than everyone in the team. I'm sure he will be excited for this world. And whenever he goes in this world cup and people will cheer and supports him a lot".

When asked if Kohli could go on to break Tendulkar's record of scoring the most number of tons in ODI World Cups, Sehwag said that it was quite possible.

"Possible, I always tell youngsters and my children to learn from Virat Kohli. He never throws his wicket and plays till the end", he said.