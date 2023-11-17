The Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to its conclusion, with final scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Though there isn't any confirmation about a closing ceremony being held on the occasion by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), rumours are rife that pop star Dua Lipa could perform at the event. Dua has also performed in a few other sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League. But, will she perform at the Cricket World Cup closing ceremony?

In an interaction with the semi-finalists of the World Cup 2023, Dua Lipa was asked a few questions by cricketers like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, etc. During the interaction, Gill even asked her what song she would be performing (potentially) in the World Cup opening and closing ceremony. Her response was the song 'Physical'.

What exactly are the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s plans for the Closing Ceremony, however, aren't confirmed yet. Whether Dua actually performs in Ahmedabad in the final, isn't yet confirmed.

It has, however, already been reported that the Indian Air Force will perform an air show during the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area.

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

India and Australia qualified for the final after their semi-final wins against New Zealand and South Africa respectively. In the league campaign of the tournament, India had defeated Australia comprehensively.