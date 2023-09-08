Former India batter Aakash Chopra has opened up on the Rohit Sharma-led side's fascination over KL Rahul, who hasn't been in the best of forms so far this year. Rahul, who missed the two group matches of the Asia Cup, is likely to be back for the Super 4 game against Pakistan on Sunday. He is also included in India's 15-man preliminary squad for the World Cup on home soil, starting October 5. However, several current and former players suggested that India should continue to back the in-form players, instead of Rahul, who has been out of action for a while.

Chopra pointed out that Rahul is a flexible player, who can vat at different positions and can also keep the wickets, which makes his one of the first names in the playing XI.

"It has been a topic of intense debate that why KL Rahul all the time - why does the Indian team remain so interested? Although he is an opener, he is among the very few versatile cricketers who can bat in other positions and are equally adept," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

To further back his claim, Chopra gave the examples of star batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are unlikely to change their batting slots.

"You can take it with a pinch of salt, if you may, you will not ask Rohit Sharma to play at No. 5. You have less expectation of Virat Kohli performing very well at No. 5. Although both of them have done it in the past, now the best of them is at the top. You won't ask Shubman Gill to play at No. 5. In fact, you are slightly 50-50 in playing Ishan Kishan as well at No. 5 because he won't get to bat in the first 10 overs every time and what will happen if spin comes straightaway at the start. What happens if the pitch is slightly slow? So those questions are still on your mind," Chopra explained.

Rahul was seen practising in the the nets ahead of the game against Pakistan on Sunday. It will be interesting to see whether or not he'll be shipped straight into the playing XI.