The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced last month that the the league-stage positions in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 will determine the eight teams that will take part in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan. The likes of India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan, along with hosts Pakistan, have already sealed their places in the tournament due to their league-stage positions. The two remaining slots will hence be decided among England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

England face Pakistan in one of the two games on Saturday, while Australia, already through to the semi-finals, will look to spoil the party for Bangladesh in the second game.

Netherlands, with two wins in eight games so far, take on hosts India on Sunday, but know that a win against the only unbeaten team in tournament would be difficult.

Champions Trophy qualification scenarios explained:

While a win over Pakistan will take England to six points, they might also need a favour either Australia or India to guarantee them a Champions Trophy spot.

For Bangladesh, the ideal scenario for them would be to beat Australia, and hope either England or Netherlands lose their final game.

Netherlands too need a win against India, and hope that either England or Bangladesh lose their respective match by big margins.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, with two points in nine matches, will have rely on other results as they have already player all of their games.