The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023, starting August 30th. The squad announcement saw the returns of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, with young batter Tilak Varma receiving his maiden call-up. Rohit Sharma will lead the team during the tournament, while Hardik Pandya will deputise him. Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, however, expressed concerns over Hardik's form, despite admitting that the Gujarat Titans captain could be India's next skipper.

"See, he definitely could be the next captain, the way he is going about leading in T20Is. But my concern is not that. Hardik has to perform. He is so talented and has done well, but where is the Hardik Pandya that scored 92 against Australia? That sort of form I want to see Hardik in," Lal told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the CEAT Awards.

Lal feels that Hardik's form, especially with the ball, will be key for India during the Asia Cup, as well as the World Cup on home soil.

"At the same time, I am very happy that he is bowling. We need him bowling in the World Cup as that sixth bowler. They have given him a very important role and Hardik has to ensure that he does well," he added.

Speaking of India's squad, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has found himself a place in the squad while veteran leggie Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on selection.

Sanju Samson, too, could only make the squad as reserve wicketkeeper, mainly due to Rahul picking up a fresh niggle during his rehab.