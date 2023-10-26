Deemed as one of the favourites to reach the semi-finals, the Pakistan cricket team faces early elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With three defeats in five games, Pakistan now face an on song South Africa team on Friday in Chennai. On Monday, Pakistan were stunned by Afghanistan at the same venue. The defeat has sparked a huge debate with several current and former cricketers questioning Pakistan captain Babar Azam's captaincy credentials. Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also joined the debate.

Afridi has called out Babar, saying that the star batter has failed to inspire his team as a leader.

"When you are not in the game, when you are hiding inside a shell, when you are not positive... sometimes, I feel we keep waiting for a miracle. But miracles only happen when you know how to fight. See, captain is everything. If he puts the efforts in fielding, dives a lot, runs around and backs his boys, the team gels up and puts extra efforts," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The 46-year-old further pointed out that there is a clear lack of self-belief in the Pakistan dressing room.

"Because if the captain is putting that much efforts, his teammate would feel ashamed if they don't put the similar effort. I was captain, so was Mohammad Yousuf. If the captain wasn't doing much, no one would get the motivation. It's the captain's role to put pressure. Fast bowler is bowling, you have only 4 runs to defend, there's no slip. You don't even have a fielder at point," he added.

Advertisement

Skipper Babar Azam was last to arrive in the nets in Chennai on Thursday as Pakistan finalised their preparations for the must-win clash against South Africa, facing a tough ask to keep their World Cup semifinals hopes alive.

The 29-year-old is under severe pressure as Pakistan have lost three matches on the trot and a defeat to the rampant South Africans would virtually knock them out of the semifinal race.

Pakistan need to win each of their remaining four league stage games and also hope that the other results go their way in order to make the semifinals.

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement earlier in the day urging fans to stand by the team, but also claimed it would take all necessary decisions for the improvement of the national side, which has fallen short on many counts in this World Cup.

Advertisement

With PTI inputs