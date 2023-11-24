The disappointment of Indian cricket team's loss in the Cricket World Cup final still hurts the fans. More so, because the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team was firing on all cylinders till the semi-finals. It had the best batter in the tournament in Virat Kohli, it also had the best bowler in the tournament in Mohammed Shami. Yet, when it mattered the most, Australia trumped India in the Cricket World Cup final on November 19 to break a billion hearts.

Kapil Dev, India's first ODI Cricket World Cup-winning captain, had a message for the Indian cricket team. "Today's cricketers, sorry they couldn't win the World Cup, but they played well. I know in our mind, winning is everything. But the way of play is more important. Other people had also come here to play. Other people played better (on the) last day. We should respect that," Kapil Dev was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

"I'm disappointed and disheartened that they played so well and yet they couldn't win the trophy. But (it) doesn't matter. Let's hope what we didn't understand this time, we'll learn and do it better. That's the way we are."

Coming to the match, India were bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Advertisement

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

After the match, Rohit didn't hold back while reflecting on the game and admitted that they didn't play their best cricket.

"The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything we could but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse. We knew under lights it would be slightly better to bat, but don't want to give that as an excuse. We didn't put enough runs on the board. With the seamers upfront, we took those 3 wickets and another wicket there, we could open up the game. Credit to those two guys in the middle for stitching an outstanding partnership," Rohit said after the match.

With ANI inputs