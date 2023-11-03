Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals hang by a thread as a defeat in one of their remaining two matches will see them miss out in the race for top four status. Pakistan face New Zealand on Saturday (November 4) in Bengaluru, before squaring off against England a week later at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. If Pakistan lose to New Zealand on Saturday, their journey in the ongoing tournament might come to an end.

However, they would also need a favour from Sri Lanka when they take on the Kiwis on November 9.

If Pakistan beat New Zealand and England, they will end up with 10 points. Meanwhile, if the Kiwis lose both to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they will be stranded on eight points.

However, as per the weather forecast, there is high probability of rain in Bengaluru on Saturday. If rain washes out play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, both teams will get a point each.

In that case, Pakistan will have seven points heading into their final match of the tournament against England, while New Zealand will be on nine.

Even if New Zealand lose to Sri Lanka, Pakistan must beat England by a hefty margin to go above the Blackcaps on net run-rate. A loss will see them bow out straightaway.

Interestingly, both Pakistan and New Zealand can miss out on a semi-final birth if Afghanistan win their remaining games.

So far, Afghanistan have won three of their six games, including famous triumphs over England and Pakistan, respectively.

Afghanistan are yet to play Netherlands, Australia and South Africa. If Afghanistan somehow win all of their remaining games, they will end up with 12 points. In that case, Pakistan will bow out, even if they beat both England and New Zealand.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will have to win both their games and ensure that their net run-rate is better than Afghanistan.