The Cricket World Cup 2023 saw a high-scoring thriller between the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team and the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka cricket team. Sri Lanka, boosted by centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, put a massive 345-run target for Pakistan. Though the likes of Babar Azam failed, Pakistan fought back well with Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan leading the charge. Rizwan stayed not out on 131 as his team got past the target in 48.2 overs.

Several social media users, during the course of the match, pointed out to an interesting aspect on the 'Field of play' when Imam-ul-Haq took the catch of Kusal Mendis off Hassan Ali's bowling. Several social media accounts thought that the boundary might have been pushed, which made it easier for Imam to take the catch close to the ropes. They pointed out to a patch of grass that looked a little off-colour, presumably due to the boundary rope. However, there was no official reaction from ICC regarding the same.

Pic 1: Pakistan vs Netherlands

Pic 2: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka



Why do boundary ropes shift only during Pakistan's matches? pic.twitter.com/4EHJuSg8ph — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 10, 2023

No way Pakistan fielders saw Shaheen and Hasan Ali bowling and pushed the boundary back. pic.twitter.com/KAXRhd5iML — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 10, 2023

Boundary rope. Not saying they did it on purpose, but they really should have double checked. pic.twitter.com/s1fdvU3XJM — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) October 10, 2023

This is absolutely pathetic from the Pakistan team. They are increasing boundary size in every match. @ICC take a look.



Once a cheater always a cheater. Shame on them. pic.twitter.com/DlV6Vo0pZa — (@bholination) October 10, 2023

As for the match, Opener Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed fine centuries as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a high-scoring World Cup match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Shafique, playing only his fifth ODI, slammed a 103-ball 113, while Rizwan battled cramps to hit an unbeaten 131 and shared a 95-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (31) to help Pakistan overhaul Sri Lanka's total of 344/9 in 48.2 overs.

Following their second win in the tournament, Pakistan climbed one spot to second on the points table behind leaders New Zealand.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck terrific centuries as Sri Lanka posted a huge 344/9.

Mendis clobbered 14 fours and six sixes to make 122 off 77 balls and was involved in two century partnerships. He added 102 runs with Pathum Nissanka (51) for the second wicket and 111 with Samarawickrama for the third.

