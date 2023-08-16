Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that he thought about playing Virat Kohli at no. 4 during 2019 ODI World Cup in England. Kohli, who does bat at no. 4 in Test cricket, has been synonymous with the number three spot in white-ball cricket. However, Kohli played the 2011 World Cup, which India won, batting at no. 4. The star batter has a stunning record with the bat, while batting at no. 4. So far, he has scored 1767 in 39 matches, averaging 55.21 with the help of seven centuries and eight fifties.

Shastri recalled that he had a chat with former India chief selector MSK Prasad about the possibility of utilising Kohli at no. 4.

"If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four in the interest of the side. You know, there were times I thought of it. Even in the previous two World Cups, when I was coach in 2019, I thought I might have discussed that with MSK as well of him batting at four just to break that top heavy line up," Shastri said on Star Sports' Selection Day show.

While highlighting Kohli's impressive record, Shastri said the star batter would've added more balance to the side, had he played in that position.

"You know, because if we lost two or three at the top, we were gone and it was proved so just for reaching that the experience. And if you look at Virat Kohli's record, he is good enough at number four," the former India all-rounder added.

With the uncertainty around KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness, India are yet to finalise their no. 4 heading into the Asia Cup.

They've tried a few players in that position, but none of the batters have managed to convince the management.