Ahead of India's clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, skipper Rohit Sharma said that it is a special venue for him. The ICC recently shared a video on their social media handle where Rohit Sharma spoke about his emotional connection to the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian skipper said what he is today as a cricketer is because of the learning that he had, and it all happened at Wankhede.

He added that Mumbaikars love their cricket and it can be seen in the buzz at Wankhede Stadium.

"Wankhede is such a special venue, my best venue. What I am today as a cricketer because of the learning that I have had and that has all happened at Wankhede. So nothing can beat that. Mumbaikars love their cricket and you can see the buzz at Wankhede Stadium, it is crazy. It has got those little zones in the stadium specifically that north stand which is you know the most famous stand at Wankhede the crowd there the people who come are true cricket fans," Rohit told ICC.

The 'Men in Blue' have put up a stunning performance at the ongoing tournament. Rohit Sharma's side is currently leading the standings without losing a single match in the tournament.

Against England, Rohit Sharma played a captain knock in the first inning and took India at 229 runs. In the second inning, Mohammed Shami bagged four wickets While Bumrah dismissed three top English batsmen to clinch a 100-run win in their previous encounter of the tournament. India skipper was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 87-run knock.