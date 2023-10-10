Virat Kohli impressed both experts and fans with his phenomenal knock to guide Indian cricket team to victory over Australia in their opening match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday. Kohli ended with 85 off 116 deliveries as he stitched together a crucial partnership with KL Rahul to make short work of the 200-run target. However, the star India batter was dominating headlines even before he faced a single ball in the match. During the 33rd over of the Australia innings, the DJ at the Chepauk asked the crowd to cheer for Kohli but the former India skipper instantly turned and pointed at Jasprit Bumrah in a gesture to ask the DJ to cheer for the fast bowler instead. “Virat is asking us to cheer for Bumrah instead,” said the DJ, and the crowd quickly responded by loudly cheering for him.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit defiant knocks to lift India from a perilous three down for two runs to a six-wicket win over Australia in their opening Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.

Chasing a tricky target of 200, India lost three batsmen, who all failed to score, inside two overs before Kohli (85) and Rahul (97 not out) put on 165.

Victory was secured with 52 balls to spare.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-28 to help bowl out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket giants.

Australia collapsed from 110-2 to 140-7 before Cummins hit the first six of the match, but fell for 15.

Number nine Mitchell Starc hit 28 to add some respect to the total.

(With AFP inputs)