Star India batter Virat Kohli was one big hit away from equalling former teammate and batting great Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries. However, Kohli, who was batting on 95, holed out in the deep during India's World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamsala last week. So far, Kohli has scored 48 tons in the format, only one less than the 'Master Blaster'. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, however, has predicted that Kohli will break Tendulkar's during the match against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5.

Interestingly, Kohli will be celebrating his 35th birthday on the very same day. Gavaskar is confident that Eden Gardens will witness Kohli's 50th ODI century, which will take him past Tendulkar in the all-time list.

"I don't know about the 49th but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savour for every batter," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

To make Gavaskar's prediction, Kohli will have to score a century against either England (October 29) or Sri Lanka (November 2) to equal Tendulakar's feat.

India top the World Cup 2023 points table and boast a perfect record after five matches.

They now take on England in Lucknow on October 29.