Virat Kohli scored a record 50th one-day international hundred as India hammered New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final to qualify for the Cricket World Cup final. With former Real Madrid and Mancester United star David Beckham in attendance, among many other famous personalities, Kohli achieved the record, which held alongside his idol and former teammate Sachin Tendulkar, in his 279th ODI innings. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was also in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the historic moment unfold.

The couple was seen exchanging flying kisses. However, another adorable moment caught the attention of the fans.

After getting dismiss on a score of 117, Kohli stepped out of the dressing room for a brief to locate his wife, with Anushka sitting just above him in the stands along with the missus of other players.

Despite taking a quick glance at the upper deck of the stand, Kohli was unable to locate Anushka, who was unaware of his husband's heartwarming attempt.

Apart from Kohli, Shreyas Iyer hit a quickfire 105 while Shubman Gill, retired hurt on 79, scored an unbeaten 80 after coming out to bat for the second time.

However, in-form pacer Mohammed Shami stole the show as he took a career-best 7-57 as New Zealand, the losing finalists at the last two World Cups, were dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Mitchell's 134, his highest score at this level.

India, who've won all 10 of their matches at the tournament so far as they bid for a third World Cup title and second on home soil, will face either Australia or South Africa, who play on Thursday, in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

(With AFP Inputs)