There is no doubt that Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are among the greatest cricketers. Though both of them are the players of different eras, the fans, cricket experts and former cricketers could not keep themselves away from comparing the two batting giants. Tendulkar kicked off his international cricket career in 1989 and concluded it in 2013, while Kohli made his debut for the senior men's cricket team in 2008 and continues to be a crucial pat of the team.

The debate about who is the greatest among the two continues and former England captain Nasser Hussain has fuelled it up with an interesting statement.

While responding to a question, 'Who is the all-time great in ODI format - Virat or Sachin', Hussain came up with a divided opinion.

"For me, Sachin was the greatest batter I ever saw and played against. The greatest batter in a run chase in an ODI is Virat Kohli. So, I am going to sit on the fence. Batting first, I am going Sachin Tendulkar. Chasing, without a doubt, Virat Kohli," Hussain told Star Sports.

Kohli has already added massive milestones to his illustrious cricket career. He is just one ton shy of equaling legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's feat of scoring the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket.

Kohli came really close to achieving the feat against New Zealand and with several matches remaining in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, it is possible that the talented right-hander will be able to surpass Tendulkar very soon.

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, Kohli is in red-form, having already scored three fifties and one century across the first five matches.