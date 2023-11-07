As Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli added another illustrious feather to his decorated hat, the sporting universe bowed down to laud his greatness. Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most number of ODI tons, registering his 49th triple-digit score in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Sunday. Seeing Virat equal the great Tendulkar's big milestone, veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik highlighted an 'interesting aspect' in Kohli's record, saying the latter's tons have come in winning causes for the team.

"Words are not enough to praise Kohli. I have no doubt that he is the man who equaled the record today, the great Sachin Tendulkar. But there is one more interesting thing, his hundreds win matches for his side. That's what matters," Malik said in a chat on A Sports.

"To make a hundred is a massive deal; credit should be given for it. But along with it, if you win the game, there is nothing beyond that. One more interesting thing about Virat is that he assesses the conditions well. Even if he gets out, it feels like one batter was playing well and from one end the runs were flowing, like we have seen in this World Cup," he stated.

Malik also lauded Kohli's fitness, especially considering the fact that he was celebrating his 35th birthday but continues to jump around the feild like a 25-year-old.

"His physical fitness is next level. Today he celebrated his 35th birthday, but it feels like he is a 25-year-old when he is running between the wickets. So, physical fitness is very very important, because that makes you consistent like Kohli. You see him come out to bat after fielding for 50 overs.

"There is no difference in him. And he fields in the hot spots as well. He is always there in important places and that's there when you fitness like Virat Kohli," Malik asserted.