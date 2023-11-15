India's Virat Kohli is in sublime form in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. The star has racked up 594 runs in nine matches so far at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52. The one-down batter has two centuries and five half-centuries with a top score of 103 not out. In the last five matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli notched up 335 runs at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 87.24.

There is no doubt that Kohli will be the cynosure of all eyes during the semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday. What adds more interest to Kohli's show in the game is the fact that he could surpass legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar for three big records.

After scoring two centuries in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Kohli equalled the record of Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI tons. Another hundred will see Kohli become the first batter to slam 50 ODI tons.

Interestingly, Tendulkar also holds the record of scoring most runs in a single edition of Cricket World Cup. He scored 673 runs during the 2003 edition. Kohli, with 594 runs to his name, is just one good knock away from breaking that record.

With a 51-run knock against Netherlands last week, Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan's jointly-held record of scoring most fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup edition. Kohli will be having a chance to surpass the duo if he manages to register another fifty-plus score, which will be his 7th in the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Kohli is the top-scoring batter in this edition of the World Cup. While there are a few personal milestones at stake, the talismanic batter will be determined to play an impactful knock and take the team into the final.