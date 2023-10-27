Former Indian cricket team fast bowler S Sreesanth believes that future batters will find it difficult to break the records that Virat Kohli will end up establishing by the end of his career. Kohli has already added massive milestones to his illustrious career and he is just one away from equaling legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's feat of scoring the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli came close to achieving the feat against New Zealand and with several matches remaining in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, it is possible that the talented right-hander will be able to surpass Tendulkar very soon.

"We are all talking about Sachin Tendulkar's records, but Kohli is going to break the record for hundreds, fifties and most runs in the World Cup. Someone else might break it in the future, but it would be very hard for future batters to break Virat Kohli's records," Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

Sreesanth also praised the run of form that Kohli has enjoyed till now in the Cricket World Cup and pointed out the passion that drives him towards excellence on the biggest stage of world cricket.

"You can just keep on talking about Virat. The best thing especially in this World Cup is that hunger he has got, and not just for runs. When he is fielding, he does it with passion. For India, cricket is a religion and the whole world as well, it is an emotion. He plays with so much emotion. The way Virat plays, everything from sports to arts, gets expression," he explained.