Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was mightly impressed with star batter Shreyas Iyer's knock in the Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday. Iyer scored a quickfire 105 off just 70 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 397/4 against the Kiwis. While Virat Kohli's record 50th century was the talk of the town during India's innings, Mohammed Shami hogged all the limelight during New Zealand's unsuccessful chase. Shami grabbed a seven-wicket haul to win the 'Player of the Match' award.

However, Gambhir feels Iyer was the real match-winner, adding that he doesn't get enough credit for his performances.

"I said it on-air, and I want to repeat it. He was the gamechanger against New Zealand. I guess he doesn't have many followers on social media, that's why he didn't get as much praise. He's playing his first World Cup. You expect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to perform in big games because they have experience. Kohli is playing his fourth World Cup, Rohit has played 3. Shreyas is playing his first," Gambhir said on Star Sports ahead of the second semi-final.

"It is unfortunate that he isn't getting as much appreciation as others. Shreyas Iyer, for me, has produced unbelievable batting. He didn't let the pressure get to Virat Kohli. The difference between 350 and 390 was Shreyas Iyer. Imagine how much pressure India would have been in, if India had set a target of 350," he added.

Iyer has now notched up back-to-back hundreds, having also scored an unbeaten 128 against Netherlands in the last group game.

He will look to play a similar role for the team in the all-important final.