The Cricket World Cup was witness to a contentious moment during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Delhi on Monday when Angelo Mathews was timed out. Most cricket fans would not have heard the term before, as Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be dismissed in that fashion. The former captain took more than two minutes to take strike and opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed, which was upheld by the on-field umpire.

Mathews came into bat after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over but was unable to secure his helmet strap tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play. Following the Bangladesh appeal, the umpires held a lengthy discussion with the players including Mathews.

They ruled Mathews to be out and the 36-year-old veteran reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision. Some Bangladesh fans applauded.

After incident, Sri Lanka notched a total of 279. During the start of the Bangladesh innings, visuals showed former West Indies Ian Bishop talking to Angle Mathews. Bishop, a part of the commentary panel for Cricket World Cup's official broadcasters Star Sports, revealed details of what had transpired during the incident.

"The umpires asked Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan to withdraw the appeal twice, but Shakib said 'no' on both times," Ian Bishop said.

According to the laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.

The Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians said there have been six instances of "timed out" in first-class cricket.

"There have been no instances recorded in List A or Twenty20 cricket until Mathews," they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The vastly experienced Mathews was playing in his 225th one-day international on Monday in a career which has yielded 5,900 runs and 122 wickets.

He has also played 106 Tests and 78 Twenty20 internationals. There are 10 modes of dismissal in cricket, the rarest of which is "timed out".

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly escaped being timed-out when he had to rush onto the pitch after the fall of a wicket during a South Africa Test at Cape Town in 2007.

India had lost a wicket and with next batsman Sachin Tendulkar not allowed to take the field owing the time he had spent off the pitch, and VVS Laxman taking a shower, the onus to come out fell on Ganguly, who was still in his tracksuit.

The timed-out rule in Tests was three minutes but Proteas skipper Graeme Smith did not appeal and waited patiently for Ganguly to stride out despite exceeding the time limit.

With AFP inputs