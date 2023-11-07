India batter Virat Kohli made history on Sunday as the veteran Indian cricket team batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar's world record of scoring the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli continued his superb form in the Cricket World Cup 2023 as he slammed his 49th century in ODI cricket during the match against South Africa. It was a superb show from Kohli on his 35th birthday as India remained the only unbeaten side in the competition. On Monday, Kohli was once again in the news as he was filmed boarding a domestic flight and his presence sent the fellow travellers into a frenzy. The travellers seated near the former India skipper identified him quickly and started taking pictures and videos inside the flight.

Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds as India bowled out South Africa for just 83 in a 243-run Cricket World Cup 2023 rout with the superstar batsman hailing his achievement as "the stuff of dreams".

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens which was packed with around 70,000 fans.

Virat Kohli travelling in the Indigo flight. pic.twitter.com/v2vz1QToFI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2023

It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the more than 450 required by fellow India 2011 World Cup-winner Tendulkar.

But Kohli said Tendulkar was still in a class of his own.

"It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record," he said.

"People like comparisons -- I am never going to be as good as him. He is perfection with batting. It's an emotional moment."

Kohli's 101 not out was the centrepiece of India's 326-5 before their powerful attack cleaned up as Rohit Sharma's men made it eight wins out of eight at the tournament.

Together with Shreyas Iyer (77) Kohli shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit had won the toss.

India, fresh from dismissing Sri Lanka for just 55 during a 302-run rout of the 1996 champions, sparked another collapse as South Africa were dismissed for 83.

It was the Proteas' second-lowest ODI total, behind their 69 against Australia at Sydney in 1993, and lowest at a World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5-33, with India now assured of finishing the pool phase in top spot, while South Africa lower-order batsman Marco Jansen's 14 was the innings' top score.

