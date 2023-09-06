Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra praised the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad but suggested two possible changes. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Chopra analysed the 15-member squad and said that he would have picked veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal over Axar Patel and young batter Tilak Varma over Suryakumar Yadav. India went with three left-arm spinners - Axar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav - but Chopra believes that Chahal would have been a solid option. Tilak was part of the Asia Cup 2023 squad but missed out on selection for the World Cup.

"The squad is good, but, I feel, there's a lack of an extra wrist-spin option and perhaps an off-spin option. If I was given this squad, I would have picked Chahal over Axar Patel and possibly Tilak Varma over Suryakumar Yadav. But can criticize till 24 hours. After that it is our team, and we will back it."

The Indian cricket team currently has only two left-handed batters in Ravindra Jadeja and Ishan Kishan in the middle order. Chopra believes that Tilak should have been selected in order to provide India with a more balanced batting attack and the youngster would have also provided an off-spin option.

"Only two of Ishan, Shreyas, and KL Rahul can play. So one of them as well as Surya have to sit out anyway. But I feel what if someday you're up against an opponent having 3-4 left-handers in their line-up. You would have then loved to have an off-spin option which Tilak could have provided," he explained.

India will play their opening match of Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8.