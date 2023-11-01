Pakistan cricket team finally registered a win at the Cricket World Cup after four losses at the trot. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team had come into the game against Bangladesh needing a win to stay relevant in the semi-final race at the Cricket World Cup. They achieved the target in some fashion with a seven-wicket win over the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh. The win took Pakistan to six points in seven games. They need to win their remaining games against New Zealand and England and hope for other teams' results go their way to have chance to enter the last-four stage.

Bowling first, Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to just 204 with Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr picking three wickets each. While the bowlers were perfect, there was one moment in the game which left everybody in splits. In the 43rd over, Shaheen Afridi bowled a delivery to Taskin Ahmed down the leg. The ball looked like brushing off the pads. While Babar Azam turned down wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan's appeal for a DRS, the latter was so desperate that went ahead and asked the batter about where the ball had hit.

No DRS it's RRS Rizwan Rivew System...

Rizwan asking batsman if the ball hit the bat or pad before deciding to go for DRS.#PakistanCricket #PAKVSBAN pic.twitter.com/r3ezX8Er0g — T J Sreejith (@TJSREEJITH) October 31, 2023

Riding on Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique's half-centuries and bowlers' brilliance Pakistan registered a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

With this brilliant victory, Pakistan broke their four-match losing streak in the ongoing tournament, moving up to 5th in the points table with 6 points. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup semifinal dream remained unfulfilled for Bangladesh.

Openers Zaman and Shafique scored 81 and 68 respectively while Mohammad Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 26, guiding their team to a 7-wicket triumph. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged a three-wicket haul.

Chasing a small total of 205, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was unstoppable in the opening Powerplay. During this time, the southpaw slammed four borders. This contained two outstanding sixes off Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, respectively.

He got good support from his partner, Abdullah Shafique, who garnered four stylish fours of his own in the first 10 overs.

With ANI inputs