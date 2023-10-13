After thrashing Afghanistan by eight wickets, Team India is all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, the Rohit Sharma-led side arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium as the fans are also eagerly waiting to witness the cut-throat competition on the field. Upon their arrival in Ahmedabad, Team India received a warm welcome from the hotel staff.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BCCI shared a video of Team India's arrival in the hotel. In the video, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and others were seen getting welcomed by staff.

Earlier, Team Pakistan also arrived in Ahmedabad and received a huge welcome in the hotel. In the video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, the hotel staff presented a dance performance and welcomed the Babar Azam and team with flowers.

Talking about the match against Afghanistan, captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday surpassed compatriot Sachin Tendulkar with a record seventh World Cup century to lead India to a crushing eight-wicket win.

Chasing 273 for victory in New Delhi, the hosts rode on Rohit's 131 to achieve their target in 35 overs for a second straight win in the 50-over showpiece event. He brought the nearly packed house to its feet with his century off 63 balls to go past Tendulkar's record of six tons in World Cups.

Rohit's century was also the fastest by an Indian in a World Cup, quicker than Kapil Dev's hundred in 72 balls against Zimbabwe in 1983.

(With AFP Inputs)