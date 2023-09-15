For the Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team management went with an interesting choice when it came to the spinners. Three spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav - all of whom are left-armers. Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were not considered. Some former India players had opined that Ashwin could have been a good addition to the squad. Ravichandran Ashwin has supported the team selection and has also said he is ready to perform whenever called up.

"Even I have had my fair share of failures and successes. But I have tattooed Indian cricket close to my heart. If they require my service even tomorrow, I will be ready and will give my 100 percent," he said on his YouTube channel.

So far in the Asia Cup, Kuldeep Yadav has been brilliant, with Ravindra Jadeja using his experience well. Compared to the two, Axar Patel has been a tad bit off the mark. Ashwin said that Axar should be given some space.

"At this point, we are expecting a lot from Axar Patel. I feel like we should give some space. If we don't have Axar, who is doing that role? Shardul. What are you expecting from him? 5-6 or sometimes 8 overs and pick 2-3 wickets," he said

"Will Axar give you 10 overs every day? Maybe not. When the volume of overs comes down, he might end up pitching where he didn't intend it to. If he keeps bowling more overs and once he gets his confidence, he will be set."

Recently when Ashwin was asked if it affects him to not be considered for ODI World Cup selection, he said: "I don't think like that, because the selection of the team is not my job."

"I had decided long back that I would not think about stuff that is not in my hand. I am honestly in a very good space in terms of life and my cricket and I try to keep negativity away from my thought process," Ashwin further said in an interview with the Times of India.

The 36-year-old said that he generally doesn't believe in keeping any business 'unfinished' but he does have the desire to see India winning the ODI World Cup again, even if he is not a part of the team.

"I live for the day and I have no unfinished business. But it's true that I would love to see India winning the World Cup again, even if I am not playing," said the iconic spinner.