The clock for the upcoming ODI World Cup is ticking as the prestigious ICC event will kick-start from October 5 in Ahmedabad. Team India also announced their 15-member squad for the marquee event on Tuesday, where all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named as Rohit Sharma's deputy. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were included in the squad but Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Yuzvendra Chahal failed to find themselves a place in the team. As the squad has been named, the excitement for the matches is also increasing among the fans.

The tickets for the World Cup have already gone on sale and the fans have started to book their seats for the thrilling encounters. On Tuesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah gifted the Golden Ticket of World Cup to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BCCI posted a picture and captioned it, "Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan. A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023."

Meanwhile, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad urged BCCI to have some "transparency" in the sale of tickets and not take fans for granted.

"I urge the @BCCI to have more transparency in the World Cup ticketing system and not take fans for granted. Definitely in a stadium like Ahmedabad, for an #IndvsPak clash more than the sold 8500 tickets need to be available when the capacity is 1 lakh + . Likewise for all other matches, a larger chunk needs to be for the fans. It will be more fulfilling if the diehard fan is kept happy and not deprived of this opportunity instead of reserving a large chunk for corporates and members," tweeted Prasad.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5 2023 in Ahmedabad with England taking on New Zealand in the opening match. Team India will open their campaign against Australia.