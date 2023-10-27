Team India has reached arrived in Lucknow for their next ODI World Cup 2023 clash against England. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be coming to this match after thrashing the mighty New Zealand by four wickets in their previous match. Star batter Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 95 runs which helped the hosts to chased down the target of 274 in just 48 overs. Apart from him, pacer Mohammed Shami also took a five-wicket haul to restrict the Kiwis at a below-par score.

As the match against England is approaching, the Men In Blue entered the nets for a grueling practice session, where some rare visuals were seen. In a video shared by the Indian Cricket Team on their Instagram, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling with his left-hand.

Well, if this wasn't enough then the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav also tried their hands at bowling.

Notably, Virat Kohli recently bowled three deliveries for India during the match against Bangladesh, after all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during his over.

Talking about the match against England, Team India will once again miss out on the services of Hardik Pandya, who is yet to recover from his ankle injury that left him unavailable last week.

India play against defending champions England on October 29 in Lucknow and take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2, and Pandya is almost sure to miss both the games. He could also miss a potential third match against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5.

Advertisement

It is suspected to be an ankle sprain or a ligament injury but there has been no confirmation on the extent of the damage.

The Bardoa player had reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday in Bengaluru for his injury management.

"Hardik is still under medication. While the swelling on his left ankle has subsided considerably, he will start bowling only towards the weekend. Right now, the important thing is to give him time to recover," an NCA source told PTI.

Since India are set to make the semifinals having won all five matches so far, Pandya could easily be rested for the next two games, which will allow him to recover fully before the knockouts.