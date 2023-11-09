A huge controversy erupted earlier this week when veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be timed out during his side's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh. Mathews had exceeded the two-minute time limit to take strike after he noticed that his helmet strap had come off. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made the appeal that Mathews exceeded time limit to take strike, and as a result, the result went against the former Sri Lanka skipper.

Despite the outrage, Shakib refused to take his appeal back, and was later labelled "disgraceful" by an angry Mathews who accused him of "stooping low" by making the appeal for his dismissal.

"Absolutely disgraceful. We all play to win but I never thought a team or player would stoop to such levels to get a wicket," Mathews told the media after the game, which Bangladesh won by three wickets.

Now, Mathews' brother, Trevis, has also criticised Shakib for his actions, saying that the veteran all-rounder will not be welcomed in Sri Lanka. Trevis added that Shakib will be pelted with stones if he comes to play in the Island nation.

"We are very disappointed. Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman's game. We never expected this right from his captain to the rest of the team members. Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him, or he will have to face the annoyance of the fans," Trevis told BDCricTime.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are out of the semi-finals race.